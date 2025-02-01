Mumbai, February 1: Left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc joined an exclusive club for Australia after bagging his 700th international wicket during the first Test in Galle against Sri Lanka. He became just the fourth Australian to achieve the feat. Before Starc, Australian icons Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee achieved the massive feat. Here is a look at Australia's top international wicket-takers across all formats. Kamindu Mendis Wicket Video: Watch Mitchell Starc Dismiss Sri Lankan Star for 15 During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025.

Shane Warne

Shane Warne (Photo Credit: Twitter/@tabcomau)

The legendary spinner is the highest wicket-taker for Australia across all formats. In 338 matches, Warne picked up a whopping 999 wickets at an average of 25.53, while striking at 51.35.

Glenn McGrath

Glenn McGrath (Photo Credit: Twitter/@vipintiwari952)

The former quick, known for his reputation for making the ball obey his will, finished his career with 948 international scalps in 375 matches, at an average of 21.75.

Brett Lee

Brett Lee (Photo credit: Instagram @brettlee_58)

The Australian tearaway finished his career with 718 wickets in 322 matches at an average of 26.66 while striking at 39.36.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc in action for Australia in Test cricket (Photo credit: X @cricketcomau)

The left-arm seasoned pacer is in contention to surpass Brett Lee. In 287 matches, Starc has 701 scalps to his name at an average of 25.75, with a strike rate of 37.59. Mitchell Starc Surpasses Wasim Akram To Take Most Wickets By a Visiting Pacer On Sri Lankan Soil, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025.

Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ShuhidAufridi)

The former left-arm speedster is the closest player to Starc's wicket's tally. He finished his career with 590 international wickets in 256 matches at an average of 26.65.