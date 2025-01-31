The Australia national cricket team were off to a thumping start on Day 1 of the Sri Lanka vs Australia Test Series 2025 first test. They started Day 2 with a bang again. Veteran pacer Mitchell Starc took the first wicket of the day when after 20.2 overs of the Lankan innings, Starc bowled a straight delivery near the full-length, and Kamindu Mendis tried to move it down the leg side and was caught with a slight tickle. Keeper Alex Carey made no mistake in taking the simple catch, putting the Sri Lankan total to 67/4. The hosts got a bit better later, batting from slightly over 20 overs from this wicket before rain stopped play. Sri Lanka are currently trailing by a mammoth 518 runs at the end of Day 2, with a score of 136/5. Sri Lanka Batter Kamindu Mendis Crowned ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award 2024.

Watch Mitchell Starc Dismiss Kamindu Mendis:

Mitch Starc with Australia's first wicket of the day in Galle! Kamindu gets a little tickle down the leg side and Carey takes the simple catch #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/7Ry39SxYdG — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 31, 2025

