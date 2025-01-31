Currently in Sri Lanka, Mitchell Starc is wreaking havoc in the ongoing SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025. Starc with his wicket of Kamindu Mendis on Day 3, surpassed Wasim Akram to become the leading wicket-taker as a visiting pacer, claiming his 31st scalp, which comes at an astounding average of 16.77. On Day 2, Starc notched up his 700th international wicket, when the left-arm pacer dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne. Steve Smith Becomes Fourth Australian Cricketer To Notch Up 10,000 Red-Ball Runs, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025.

Mitchell Starc Surpasses Wasim Akram In Unique Record

Most Test wickets among touring pace bowlers in Sri Lanka: 31 - Mitchell Starc 🇦🇺 30 - Wasim Akram 🇵🇰 27 - Richard Hadlee 🇳🇿 27 - Waqar Younis 🇵🇰 26 - Ishant Sharma 🇮🇳#SLvAUS — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) January 31, 2025

