Glenn Maxwell Shares Hilarious TikTok Video, Takes a Dig at ‘Trick Shots’

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire sporting world to a standstill with competitions being either postponed for an indefinite period of time or scraped off completely. Several countries have declared nationwide lockdowns in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and sports stars are taking this opportunity to spend time with their family and get a well-deserved rest. While being in self-quarantine, Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell has taken to social media to share a hilarious TikTok video. Shane Warne Reacts to Video Clip of Him Bowling to Sachin Tendulkar, Says How’s That Not Out?.

The Australian all-rounder posted a video on his official Twitter account where he took a dig at the ‘trick shot' videos which are going viral on several social media platforms. ‘How do you know you’ve lost it? When TikToks take up a majority of your day...’ the 31-year-old captioned his post. Dinesh Karthik Flaunts his Version of Lockdown Dance, Scares his Pet Dog Coco Chanel (Watch Video).

Watch Video

How do you know you’ve lost it? When TikToks take up a majority of your day... pic.twitter.com/6IARBiJwyx — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) April 6, 2020

In a perfect world, Glenn Maxwell would be in India with Kings XI Punjab playing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The franchise bought him for 10.75 crore in the Player Auction held in December of last year. But, IPL 2020 has been suspended until April 15 for the time being due to the COVID-19 outbreak with a final decision about the start of the competition yet to be announced.

Glenn Maxwell took a break from all forms of cricket last October due to mental health problems and returned back on to field during the BBL 2020 season. He guided Melbourne Stars to the finals of the competition where they lost to Sydney Sixers and was named in the team of the tournament.