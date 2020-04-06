Dinesh Karthik Flaunts his Version of Lockdown Dance, Scares his Pet Dog Coco Chanel (Watch Video)

Dinesh Karthik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With absolutely no sporting activities on the radar, the sports stars are catching up with their family members and are spending a lot of time with their pets. A few of them are even posting their dance videos and entertaining their fans. Dinesh Karthik also posted a video of himself and flaunted his version of the lockdown video which apparently scared his pet dog Coco Chanel. Prior to this, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan posted their dancing videos and entertained their fans to the core. Rishabh Pant Is Not My No. 4, Dinesh Karthik or Kedar Jadhav Can Do the Job: Former Team India Coach Anshuman Gaekwad.

The wicket-keeper batsman who had flaunted his dance moves scared his dog and that led the canine to run away. Chahal had posted a couple of Tik Tok videos with his parents whereas, Dhawan posted a video of himself with his wife Ayesha of the famous song Dhal Gaya Din from the 1970 movie Humjoli. Dhawan was clothed in whites and the two were seen playing badminton indoors. For now, check out the video of Dinesh Karthik flaunting his dance moves below:

Staying home and staying (in)sane!

Dinesh Karthik will be making a comeback into the IPL 2020 for Kolkata Knight Riders. But for now, the IPL 2020 has been postponed until April 15, 2020, due to the menace of coronavirus. It was due to the deadly disease that many sporting events all across the world including EPL, Serie A and many others have been postponed for an indefinite period of time.