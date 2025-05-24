GT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans (GT) will face five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 67th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. Both sides have clashed seven times in IPL history. Out of these, Gujarat have secured four victories, and Chennai have won three games. IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule in IST: Who Plays Whom? Teams, Match Timings and Venues for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and Final.

The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat are sitting at the top of the points table despite suffering a defeat in their previous encounter against Lucknow Super Giants. Gujarat have enjoyed a dominant season with nine victories from 13 matches. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the standings. The five-time champions will look to end their struggling season on a high note with a victory over the Gujarat-based franchise. Meanwhile, we have drafted the GT vs CSK Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025.

GT vs CSK IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler (GT)

Batters: Sai Sudharsan (GT), Shubman Gill (GT), Ayush Mhatre (CSK), Dewald Brevis (CSK)

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK), Arshad Khan (GT)

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna (GT), Mohammed Siraj (GT), Noor Ahmad (CSK)

GT vs CSK IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan (vc)

GT vs CSK IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (GT), Sai Sudharsan (GT), Shubman Gill (GT), Ayush Mhatre (CSK), Dewald Brevis (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK), Arshad Khan (GT), Prasidh Krishna (GT), Mohammed Siraj (GT), Noor Ahmad (CSK)

