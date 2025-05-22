IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule: The IPL 2025 playoffs schedule is set! After weeks of thrilling action and some memorable moments, we have the four teams that have made it to the IPL 2025 playoffs. Safe to say, the journey to the IPL 2025 playoffs hasn't been a smooth sail for any of these sides and the competition is only going to get more intense with all four teams locking their eyes on the ultimate prize. Mumbai Indians became the fourth team to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs after Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings made it through. In this article, we shall take a look at the IPL 2025 playoffs schedule in IST along with the match timings and venues. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: MI Become Fourth Team to Enter Playoffs Alongside GT, RCB, PBKS; DC Knocked Out.

The IPL 2025 playoffs comprise four matches. Qualifier 1 will feature the teams finishing in the top two on the IPL 2025 points table and the winner of this match will directly qualify for the final. The team which loses this match will have a second shot at making it to the final. The Eliminator is contested between the third and fourth-placed teams on the IPL 2025 points table. The winner of Eliminator will face the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 to determine the second team in the IPL 2025 final. The New PCA Stadium in Chandigarh will host the first two IPL 2025 playoff matches (Qualifier 1 and Eliminator) while Qualifier 2 and the final will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. IPL 2025 New Schedule: Get Updated Fixtures, Revised Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule in IST

Date Match Teams Venue Timing May 29 Qualifier 1 1st vs 2nd New PCA Stadium, Chandigarh 7:30 PM May 30 Eliminator 3rd vs 4th New PCA Stadium, Chandigarh 7:30 PM June 1 Qualifier 2 Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM June 3 Final Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have won the most number of IPL titles, clinching five trophies each. Kolkata Knight Riders is the second-most successful team in the IPL, winning three trophies, the last of which came in 2024. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are the other team who won the IPL once.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2025 01:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).