The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally here, with the tournament opener between reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scheduled on March 31 (Friday) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The high-octane clash will commence at 07:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction GT vs CSK T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 16.

After conquering the title in their first-ever season of IPL, Gujarat Giants will be eager to resume where they left last time. Led by Hardik Pandya, the defending champions are the promising force in the league to reckon with high-class players like Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade and Shubman Gill on the side. Meanwhile, CSK, who have been four-time winners of IPL previously, had a season to forget in 2022. The team had its worst season ever in terms of performance and ended in ninth place in the points table. However, CSK is a well-built side with Ben Stokes included in the squad and are expected to bounce back harder this time under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni CSK Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download: Get Dhoni HD Photos in Chennai Super Kings Jersey Ahead of IPL 2023 to Share Online.

GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Matthew Wade (GT), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (CSK) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Shubman Gill (GT), Kane Williamson (GT), Devon Conway (CSK) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Hardik Pandya (GT), Rashid Khan (GT), Ben Stokes (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) could be our All-rounders.

GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Muhammad Shami (GT), Matheesha Pathirana (CSK) could form the bowling attack.

GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Matthew Wade (GT), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (CSK), Shubman Gill (GT), Kane Williamson (GT), Devon Conway (CSK), Hardik Pandya (GT), Rashid Khan (GT), Ben Stokes (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Mohammed Shami (GT), Matheesha Pathirana (CSK).

Ben Stokes (CSK) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team GT vs CSK whereas Hardik Pandya (GT) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2023 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).