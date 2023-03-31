The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League begins this evening with Gujarat Titans taking on the Chennai Super Kings. The Hardik Pandya led Gujarat defied all odds to lift the cup in its debut season and hence there is a sense of expectation from the team to do well again. The hosts played fearless cricket last campaign and we could see each member of the team had a role to play. Head coach Ashish Nehra instilled confidence in them and that was evident in their performance on the ground. Opponents Chennai Super Kings are no pushovers though and have won the tournament on multiple occasions. There is a threat of rain playing spoilsport and that has dampened the mood of the spectators a bit. Gujarat Titans versus Chennai Super Kings will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:30 PM IST. GT vs CSK, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Kane Williamson in at no 3 for Gujarat means they have found their ideal anchor man. The former Kiwi skipper must work on his strike rate though and if he can fix his game, he has an important role to play. Hardik Pandya and Rahul Tewatia will be the pinch hitters who can take the game away from the opposition in a matter of a few overs. In the bowling department, all eyes will be on spinner Rashid Khan and pacer Mohammed Shami, who are the key members.

MS Dhoni is a major doubt for the game as he is struggling with a niggle in his knee. Should the Indian legendary wicketkeeper-batsman miss the tie, it will be Devon Conway donning the keeper gloves. Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja – three of the finest all-rounders in the modern game all feature for the visitors and this certainly adds a lot of variety.

When Is GT vs CSK Match 1 TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL 2023 on Friday, March 31. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of GT vs CSK Match 1 TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The live telecast of the opening match will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. Meanwhile, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channel will provide live telecast with Hindi commentary. Fans can also enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Jalsha Movies/HD channels. MS Dhoni Plays Ramp Shot in Practice Ahead of GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Match (See Pic).

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of GT vs CSK Match 1 TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. Fans can watch the free live streaming of the opening match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on the JioCinema app and website. It will be a tough game for both these teams but expect the home side to win this match.

