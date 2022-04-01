Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals face off against each other in match 10 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The GT vs DC clash will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on April 02, 2022 (Saturday) as the teams aim for a win. So ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we take a look at GT vs DC Head-to-Head record, likely playing XIs and other things you need to know. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Gujarat Titans got their Indian Premier League campaign to a brilliant start with a win over fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants. They will look to carry this momentum and register a second consecutive win. Delhi Capitals will be hoping for a similar outcome after defeating record champions Mumbai Indians in their season opener.

GT vs DC Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams in the Indian Premier League. Both sides are looking to continue their undefeated record and will be hoping to register a win in their maiden encounter.

GT vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 10 Key Players

Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill will be the key players for GT while Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel will have a huge role to play for DC

GT vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 9 Mini Battles

In the GT vs DC game, Tim Seifert vs Mohammed Shami will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Hardik Pandya vs Axar Patel.

GT vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 10 Venue and Match Timing

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals (GT vs DC) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on April 02, 2022 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

GT vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 10 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match live on Star Sports channels. The GT vs DC match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the GT vs DC live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

GT vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 10 Likely Playing XIs

GT Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (WK), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami.

DC Likely Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed.

