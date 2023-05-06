In match number 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, high-flying Gujarat Titans face second-placed Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, on May 7, 2023, Sunday. Coming to the match preview for both teams, let us look how the two teams fare before the match gets underway. Gujarat Titans are on the way towards reaching their second successive IPL playoffs. The Hardik Pandya-led unit have registered their seventh win of the season after playing 10 games and is currently sitting on top of the table with 14 points. Great Gesture! Rashid Khan Checks On Cameraman After Ball Hits Him During RR vs GT IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

The 2022 IPL winners in their last game defeated the Rajasthan Royals. Bowling first, Afghanistan’s spin duo of Rashid Khan (3-fer) and Noor Ahmad (2-fer) completely destroyed the Rajasthan batting line-up to bundle them out at 118. Chasing 119, Gujarat’s top-order batters made some useful contributions with the bat as they chased down the target with ease. Gujarat will aim for another win and make their case strong for IPL playoffs qualification.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on the other hand are doing well. The Kyle Mayers-starring team has registered five wins out of the 10 games that they played and is currently placed in the second position with 11 points. The team recently saw their last match getting cancelled due to rain and thus received one points from it. However, in the second-last match, they had to see the face of defeat as they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a closely fought game. Lucknow meanwhile will look to bounce back as they look to register a win and cement their place in the top-four.

GT vs LSG Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Three matches have been played between Gujarat and Lucknow and Gujarat have won all of them.

GT vs LSG Match Number 51 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Shubman Gill (GT)

Hardik Pandya (GT)

Rashid Khan (GT)

Quinton De Kock (LSG)

Kyle Mayers (LSG)

GT vs LSG Match Number 51 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, in Ahmedabad, on May 7 (Sunday). The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 03:00 pm IST. Female Fan Left Dumbstruck on Seeing MS Dhoni, Photo of Fangirl’s Reaction Goes Viral.

GT vs LSG Match Number 51 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the GT vs LSG Match Number 51 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the GT vs LSG Match Number 51 in India.

GT vs LSG Match Number 51 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton De Kock (c), Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krunal Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2023 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).