GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match

The Gujarat Titans (GT) are preparing to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the GT vs RCB IPL 2026 match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. Scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, this crucial fixture sees Shubman Gill’s side seeking points to improve their mid-table standing against an RCB unit that holds strong form under the leadership of Rajat Patidar. You can find the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here.

Dream11 Prediction and Top Fantasy Picks

When assembling a fantasy team for this clash, balancing RCB's heavy-hitting top order with GT's tactical options is essential.

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (GT) is a highly capable option at the top of the order who can capitalise on the powerplay restrictions.

Batters: Virat Kohli (RCB) is an indispensable pick, having already amassed nearly 250 runs this season at a high average. For GT, captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan provide excellent run-scoring potential and stability. Rajat Patidar (RCB) and Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) are also strong inclusions, given their high strike rate this campaign.

All-rounders: Washington Sundar (GT) and Krunal Pandya (RCB) offer crucial dual value, capable of picking up wickets in the middle overs and providing lower-order runs.

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna (GT) has been in exceptional form this season, regularly taking wickets in the powerplay and death overs. For the visitors, veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) will be tasked with exploiting any early swing under the lights.

Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Virat Kohli is the safest captaincy choice for fantasy managers due to his sheer volume of runs and consistency this season. Shubman Gill serves as an excellent vice-captaincy option, possessing a proven track record at his home ground in Ahmedabad. Fact Check: Did Lungi Ngidi's Father Thank BCCI and India After Pacer's Recovery From Head Injury in IPL 2026.

Pitch Report and Ground Conditions The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium is historically known for offering a balanced contest, but it has favoured batters in the 2026 season. The pitch generally provides true bounce, allowing stroke-makers to play freely once settled. With significant evening dew expected to settle over the outfield, the toss-winning captain is highly likely to opt to bowl first. Defending a total with a wet ball in the second innings has proven challenging this season, making the chase the preferred strategy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 09:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).