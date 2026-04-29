Fact Check: Did Lungi Ngidi's Father Thank BCCI and India After Pacer's Recovery From Head Injury in IPL 2026

Viral social media posts claiming that the father of Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Lungi Ngidi publicly thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and India following his recovery from a head injury are false. While the South African bowler did suffer a frightening on-field injury during DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match, the specific claim regarding his father’s gratitude is factually impossible as his father passed away several years ago. You can find the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here.

The Origin of the Viral Claim

Following a serious incident during the Delhi Capitals' clash against Punjab Kings on Saturday, 25 April, various posts began circulating on X (formerly Twitter). These posts featured a photograph of an elderly man with captions suggesting that Ngidi’s father had expressed profound thanks to the BCCI for the world-class medical care and "green corridor" provided during his son's'career-threatening' injury. The posts gained traction as fans sought updates on the speedster’s health. However, investigative checks into the player’s personal history immediately debunked the narrative.

Social Media User's Fake Claim Surrounding Lungi Ngidi's Father

🚨“MY BREATH STOPPED WHEN MY SON GOT INJURED” – NGIDI’S FATHER THANKFUL TO INDIAN FANS & BCCI🚨 Lungi Ngidi’s mother said, “I was watching the match when my son got injured, and when he fell to the ground and was taken away in the ambulance, it felt like my breath stopped. We… pic.twitter.com/vTTOtN6Awr — Muffatball vikrant (@Vikrant_1589) April 29, 2026

User's Fake Claim About Lungi Ngidi's Father Quote

Another Fake Lungi Ngidi Father Quote Claim By Netizen

"I am Lungi Ngidi's father... 😢😔 That day, I was watching the match on TV when suddenly my son got injured... It felt as though my breath had stopped... There was just one question in my heart: 'What happens now?' I immediately reached out to AB de Villiers and said: 'You… pic.twitter.com/CXzxcJaEY6 — RCB Wali 🤡 (@RcbWali) April 29, 2026

Fake Quote By Lungi Ngidi's Father Shared On X

🚨“मेरे बेटे के घायल होने पर मेरी सांसें थम सी गईं” – न्गिडी के पिता ने भारतीय प्रशंसकों और बीसीसीआई का आभार व्यक्त किया🚨 लुंगी न्गिडी की मां ने कहा, “मैं मैच देख रही थी जब मेरे बेटे को चोट लगी। जब वह मैदान पर गिरा और उसे एम्बुलेंस में ले जाया गया, तो मुझे लगा जैसे मेरी… pic.twitter.com/562SpQd25b — ममता ट्राबल (@Mamtasulaniya) April 29, 2026

Did Lungi Ngidi's Father Thank BCCI and India After Pacer's Recovery From Head Injury in IPL 2026?

The primary evidence refuting the claim lies in the player’s family history. Lungi Ngidi’s father, Jerome Ngidi, passed away in April 2018 following a back operation.

At the time, Ngidi was a member of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad and famously flew back to South Africa mid-season to attend the funeral. The individual pictured in the 2026 viral posts has been misidentified, and no such statement has been issued by the Ngidi family or official representatives. MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

While the social media story is fabricated, the injury itself was genuine. During the match against Punjab Kings, Ngidi sustained a significant head impact while attempting a catch at mid-off.

The fall was severe enough to require an ambulance on the field and a 'green corridor' facilitated by the Delhi Traffic Police to transport him to BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital within 11 minutes.

Fact check

Claim : Lungi Ngidi's Father Thanked BCCI After Delhi Capitals' Pacer Recovery From Injury in IPL 2026 Conclusion : This is fake quote as Lungi Ngidi's father passed away in 2018. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).