It's the final week of the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2023 season and the week begins with the clash between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans have enjoyed a good season till now, already winning 8 games out of 12 played and currently sit at the top of the table. They are almost confirmed to qualify and are looking to secure one of the top two spots. Despite suffering a shock loss to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, they won't be much worried and will look to go back to basics as they long to defend their title. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, had a poor season and they lost games that they could have won easily. The play-off race is almost over for them, and they might be out of contention by the time they take the field. Eying the way ahead, SRH have to look at the positives they want to carry on next season and they might want to give opportunities to some of their domestic talents on the reserves.

GT's strength has been their bowling attack, specially Mohammad Shami upfront and then the Afghan spin twin Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed. Mohit Sharma has chipped in as well. Once again they will rely on their bowling to do the job. Hardik Pandya needs to find some consistency and hold the middle order together. For SRH, they had a decent batting performance in the last two games but tactical blunders from captain Aiden Markram and the think tank have made them fall right ahead of the finishing line. It's difficult to improve in such a short time but they have to learn from their mistakes.

GT vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Two matches have been played between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad with both sides winning once each.

GT vs SRH Match Number 62 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Shubman Gill (GT)

Rashid Khan (GT)

Mohammed Shami (GT)

Glenn Phillips (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

GT vs SRH Match Number 62 TATA IPL Mini Battles

Rashid Khan vs Aiden Markram and Shubman Gill vs Mayank Markande are two key mini battles to watch out for.

GT vs SRH Match Number 62 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The GT vs SRH IPL 2023 Match Number 62 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, on May 15 (Sunday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

GT vs SRH Match Number 62 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

GT vs SRH Match Number 61 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Alzarri Jospeh, Mohammed Shami.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

