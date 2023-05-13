A move that can make SRH lose the game they were controlling for a sustained phase of the game and might have to regret at the end is Aiden Markram choosing Abhishek Sharma to bowl the 17th over. With Marcus Stoinis looking to tee off, he smashes two sixes off the first two balls which included a wide too. It was followed by a wicket of Stoinis but Nicholas Pooran came in and hit consecutive three sixes to turn it into a massive over.

Abhishek Sharma Concedes 31 Runs In One Over

Partnership broken! Abhishek Sharma gets Stoinis out but #SRH concede 31 runs off the 16th over 🤯🤯#TATAIPL | #SRHvLSG pic.twitter.com/L15GwjHgL2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 13, 2023

Marcus Stoinis Sixes In Abhishek Sharma Over

