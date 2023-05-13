Another controversy hits IPL involving the review of a no-ball call as the third umpire overturns a waist-high no ball decision which really looked like a no ball during the first look. Avesh Khan was bowling to Abdul Samad and he miscued a yorker attempt which ended up being a high fulltoss. The square leg umpire called it but the third umpire noticed the batter crouching and overturned it. Fans and even members of cricketing fraternity did not like the decision at all and took to twitter to share their thoughts.

Clueless

On field umpire called it No Ball But Third Umpire over turned it and said Fair Delivery Clueless umpire in IPL 2023 continues pic.twitter.com/UiaATNwT5h — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) May 13, 2023

That's A Joke

That's a joke form 3rd umpire, it's clearly No ball Horrible 3rd umpiring and this ball tracking technology.#SRHvLSG #KarnatakaElectionResults2023 pic.twitter.com/tZ5qSPgvoJ — SportsDab (@sportsdab) May 13, 2023

Definitely A No Ball

That was definitely a no ball ! What do you think ? @JioCinema #IPL2023 #SRHvLSG — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) May 13, 2023

Robbery

How TF is this not a no ball....whatta robbery just despise this tracking rule man pic.twitter.com/sr8M0LRK8E — 🤸 (@NithinWatto_185) May 13, 2023

Wrong Decision

How can the 3rd umpire take that long to make the wrong decision? #noball #SRHvLSG — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) May 13, 2023

