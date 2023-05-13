Another controversy hits IPL involving the review of a no-ball call as the third umpire overturns a waist-high no ball decision which really looked like a no ball during the first look. Avesh Khan was bowling to Abdul Samad and he miscued a yorker attempt which ended up being a high fulltoss. The square leg umpire called it but the third umpire noticed the batter crouching and overturned it. Fans and even members of cricketing fraternity did not like the decision at all and took to twitter to share their thoughts.

