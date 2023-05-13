Another controversy hits IPL involving the review of a no-ball call as the third umpire overturns a waist-high no ball decision which really looked like a no ball during the first look. Avesh Khan was bowling to Abdul Samad and he miscued a yorker attempt which ended up being a high fulltoss. The square leg umpire called it but the third umpire noticed the batter crouching and overturned it. Fans and even members of cricketing fraternity did not like the decision at all and took to twitter to share their thoughts.
Clueless
On field umpire called it No Ball
But Third Umpire over turned it and said Fair Delivery
Clueless umpire in IPL 2023 continues pic.twitter.com/UiaATNwT5h
— All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) May 13, 2023
That's A Joke
That's a joke form 3rd umpire, it's clearly No ball
Horrible 3rd umpiring and this ball tracking technology.#SRHvLSG #KarnatakaElectionResults2023 pic.twitter.com/tZ5qSPgvoJ
— SportsDab (@sportsdab) May 13, 2023
Definitely A No Ball
That was definitely a no ball !
What do you think ? @JioCinema #IPL2023 #SRHvLSG
— Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) May 13, 2023
Robbery
How TF is this not a no ball....whatta robbery just despise this tracking rule man pic.twitter.com/sr8M0LRK8E
— 🤸 (@NithinWatto_185) May 13, 2023
Wrong Decision
How can the 3rd umpire take that long to make the wrong decision? #noball #SRHvLSG
— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) May 13, 2023
