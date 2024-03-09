Gujarat Giants would be up against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the upcoming Women's Premier League 2024. Both the teams registered victories in their previous games and would be looking forward to continuing the same momentum in the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. avenged their loss against the UP Warriorz and won their previous match by 42 runs. Nat Sciver-Brunt starred for Mumbai Indians, wherein the English cricketer played a major role in winning the match with both bat and ball. Deepti Sharma Hat-Trick Video: Watch Indian Spinner Dismiss Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland and Arundhati Reddy During DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Match.

Gujarat Giants were able to break their losing streak in the ongoing edition of WPL and defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 17 runs in their previous WPL match. Giants would now focus on winning the match against MI and display a comeback in the tournament.

When Is GG-W vs MI-W Match TATA WPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The GG-W vs MI-W Match 16 of TATA WPL 2024 will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on March 09 (Saturday). The GG-W vs MI-W clash has a starting time of 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST. Ellyse Perry Breaks Window Glass of Display Car With a Six During UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of GG-W vs MI-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2024 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 1/HD and Sports 18 Khel TV channels to catch the live action of the GG-W vs MI-W match 16 of WPL 2024 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of GG-W vs MI-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2024 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the GG-W vs MI-W Match 16 of TATA WPL 2024 in India.

