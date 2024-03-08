Deepti Sharma starred with a spectacular hat-trick as she paved the way for her team--UP Warriorz to beat Delhi Capitals in WPL 2024 on March 8. The off-spinner spun a web around the opposition and dismissed Meg Lanning in the last ball of the 14th over. She completed her hat-trick after she returned with the ball in the 19th over, dismissing Australia's Annabel Sutherland and Arundhati Reddy off consecutive deliveries. With this, Deepti Sharma became the first Indian player and only the second in WPL history to take a hat-trick. You can also watch the full video of the hat-trick here. Deepti Sharma Becomes First Indian To Take Hat-Trick in Women’s Premier League, Achieves Feat During DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Match.

Watch Deepti Sharma's Hat-Trick Here:

delhi ke khilaf Deepti Sharma ki hatrick ne palta match Meg Lanning Annabel Sutherland Arundhati Reddy#DeeptiSharma ne balle se bhi banaye 59(48) run#WPL2024 #UPWvsDC pic.twitter.com/tFmsUjK6Pn — niteesh pratap singh (@niteeshprataps1) March 8, 2024

