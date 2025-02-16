WPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The Women's Premier League 2025 has started with back-to-back thrillers, and will hope that the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz match, which is the third of the tournament also turns about to be a nail-bitter. GG-W are coming off a close defeat in their tournament opener against RCB-W, while this will be the first match for UP Warriorz. Both teams have had a topsy-turvy WPL career, despite having several big players in the squads, both have failed to make their mark so far. WPL 2025: Out or Not Out? What Does The Run-Out Rule State As Delhi Capitals Win Match Against Mumbai Indians After Controversial Call.

GG-W led by Ashleigh Gardner, showcased good cricket in their opening match, scoring a sub-par 201, which thanks to poor fielding in the second-half cost the home side the match. A lot of improvements will need to go in across departments, in case GG-W have to compete against other well-rounded franchises.

With Alyssa Healy out, UP Warriorz have a new captain in Deepti Sharma, who has been the franchise's star performer, but how the added responsibility over her shoulder impacts her all-around skills will be crucial. Sharma will have several senior players like Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grave Harris, Tahila McGrath, and Chamari Athapaththu to guide her apart from local upcoming talents.

Check out Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match details and viewing options below. Was Radha Yadav Out or Not Out? Third Umpire's Decision Sparks Controversy During Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 Match.

When is GG-W vs UPW-W Match in WPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Gujarat Giants will take on UP Warriorz in the third match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 on Sunday, February 15. The GG-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 match will be played at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 match viewing options below.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of GG-W vs UPW-W Match in WPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports channels and Sports18 Khel TV channel. For GG-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of GG-W vs UPW-W Match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website for free, as stated in Star Sports' social media handles. Expect a close contest with Gujarat Giants clinching a close victory after suffering a narrow loss.

