Was Radha Yadav out or not out? Fans questioned the third umpire Gayathri Venugopalan's decision as it sparked some controversy during the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match in WPL 2025 on February 15. This happened on the last ball of the 19th over when Radha Yadav rushed for a quick single after hitting a delivery from Saika Ishaque but was sent back by Niki Prasad in quick time. The throw was made at Yastika Bhatia and the Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper took out the bails in quick time, with the decision being sent to the third umpire. An angle shown during MI-W vs DC-W live telecast showed that the bat was in the air as Radha Yadav tried to make it back to her crease but the third umpire felt otherwise and concluded that some part of the willow was inside the crease. Interestingly, Radha Yadav smashed a six next ball and Delhi Capitals eventually held on to win the match. Take a look at some reactions below. Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians By Two Wickets in WPL 2025; Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma Help Meg Lanning and Co Clinch Thrilling Win Over Former Champions.

'Radha Yadav Was Clearly Run Out'

Bro what was that umpiring even! Radha Yadav was clearly run out? Even if they give the advantage to Shikha, Radha's bat was clearly on air — Memedema (@maintohsoyahun) February 15, 2025

Another Fan Questioning Third Umpire's Decision

Big delhi fan. But the umpiring has been disgusting. Radha yadav was clear out. #DCvMI — Ambati Karthik (@AmbatiKarthik7) February 15, 2025

'Huge Decision'

Radha Yadav survives a run out & then hits a huge six to keep the game alive. I thought the bat was in the air. That's a huge decision. — Ripson Lobo (@Ripsylobo12) February 15, 2025

'Clear Run Out'

@wplt20 Radha yadav was clear run out. her bat didn't even touch the ground behind crease, still she was given not out.. unfair #WPL2025 #cheating #matchFixing — neeraj joshi (@neerajoshi46) February 15, 2025

'How's Radha Yadav Not Out?'

How's Radha Yadav not out there ? — Vikram 🏏⚽ (@shortarmpull) February 15, 2025

'Bat Was in the Air'

The Radha Yadav run out was also clearly out. Her bat was in the air — adarsh kadampatta (@akadampatta) February 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)