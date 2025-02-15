Was Radha Yadav out or not out? Fans questioned the third umpire Gayathri Venugopalan's decision as it sparked some controversy during the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match in WPL 2025 on February 15. This happened on the last ball of the 19th over when Radha Yadav rushed for a quick single after hitting a delivery from Saika Ishaque but was sent back by Niki Prasad in quick time. The throw was made at Yastika Bhatia and the Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper took out the bails in quick time, with the decision being sent to the third umpire. An angle shown during MI-W vs DC-W live telecast showed that the bat was in the air as Radha Yadav tried to make it back to her crease but the third umpire felt otherwise and concluded that some part of the willow was inside the crease. Interestingly, Radha Yadav smashed a six next ball and Delhi Capitals eventually held on to win the match. Take a look at some reactions below. Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians By Two Wickets in WPL 2025; Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma Help Meg Lanning and Co Clinch Thrilling Win Over Former Champions.

'Radha Yadav Was Clearly Run Out'

Another Fan Questioning Third Umpire's Decision

'Huge Decision'

'Clear Run Out'

'How's Radha Yadav Not Out?'

'Bat Was in the Air'

