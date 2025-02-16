Runs out have always been a source of controversy in cricket, with the benefit of the doubt sometimes going in favour of the fielding side while mostly going to the batter. However, during the WPL 2025 MI-W vs DC-W match, the third umpire decided in the batter's favour, which saw an uproar on social media about the rules and regulations about run-out getting dissected. As many three times, the TV umpire was called during the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2024-25 match, where the third and final call was highly controversial, as third umpire Gayathri Venugopalan opted to give the frames more weightage over the lighting of the bails, which indicated the breaking of the stumps, that eventually saw DC-W pip MI-W by two wickets in a thrilling encounter. Fans React to 'Controversial' Run Out Decisions By Third Umpire as Delhi Capitals Clinch Thrilling Two-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians in WPL 2025.

What Does the Rule Say About Run-Outs?

As per rule 4.2 of the official Playing Conditions, in case an LED wicket is used, the moment when the stumps have been put down should be taken as the first frame, where LED lights get illuminated, and then frames proceed to show the bails getting knocked off the stumps permanently.

Rule 4.2 - “Where LED Wickets are used (as provided for in paragraph 3.8.1.5) the moment at which the wicket has been put down (as per clause 29.1) shall be deemed to be the first frame in which the LED lights are illuminated and subsequent frames show the bail permanently removed from the top of the stumps." Was Radha Yadav Out or Not Out? Third Umpire's Decision Sparks Controversy During Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 Match.

Clause 29.1 mentions that the wicket is broken when either one of the two bails are fully dislodged from the groove, or any one stump is uprooted from the ground.

Clause 29.1 - “The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, one or more stumps is removed from the ground.”

