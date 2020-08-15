MS Dhoni announced his retirement a while ago on social media and took his fans back. His fans who had been waiting to watch him in action donning the Indian jersey are quite saddened by the same. The last time he had played against New Zealand where he had scored a half-century during the CWC 2019. At the age of 39, he hung up his boots and broke millions of hearts. However, with the recent announcement on social media and his fans are obviously sad about the same as they wanted to watch him in action for one last time. With MS Dhoni announcing his retirement, here’s a look back at top 5 innings by the former Indian captain. MS Dhoni Announces Retirement From International Cricket With a Beautiful Video on 'Pal do Pal Ka Shaayar' Song; Twitterati Pay Tribute to Former Indian Captain.

MS Dhoni does not allow Tri-Colour to touch the ground

This incident happened in New Zealand at Seddon Park that a fan breached the security and went to meet MS Dhoni with a flag. The wicket-keeper cum batsman made sure that the flag did not touch the ground as the fan bowed to touch Dhoni’s feet.

MS Dhoni meets a differently abled fan

This was in November 2018 in Thiruvananthapuram that MS Dhoni met a differently abled fan as the boy was waiting to meet his idol on the wheelchair. Dhoni made sure to not only click a picture with him but also chatted with him for a few minutes.

Former Indian captain meets an elderly fan

Much like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni also met this elderly fan after one of the IPL 2019 matches. The former Indian captain was seen interacting with this fan and was all smiles as he clicked a picture with her.

Passion for the Indian Army:

MS Dhoni who also holds a rank in the Indian army, distributed Army caps amongst the members of the Indian cricket team to pay tributes to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack. India had lost over 40 CRPF men to the attack. There are various other instances where MS Dhoni has shown his passion for the army. One of them was when he donned the Balidaan insignia during one of the CWC 2019 matches.

Posing with the ground staff of Chepauk

In order to applaud the hard work of the ground staff, Dhoni posed for a picture with the groundsmen and at the Chepauk during IPL 2019. The snap was shared by the official handle of CSK.

There are many other instances by MS Dhoni which have touched the hearts of the fans. If our article reminds you of any such incidents, feel free to comment below. And wishing a wonderful life ahead!

