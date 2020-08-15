Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has announced retirement from international cricket ahead if Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The talismanic wicket-keeper batsman took to his official Instagram account and made the major announcement. “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” wrote the 39-year-old while sharing an emotional video with the epic song 'Pal do Pal Ka Shaayar' in the background. Twitterati went berserk after coming across the news as they paid tribute to the legendary cricketer. Making his debut in 2004, the talisman has played one significant knock after another and guided India to many victories in all three formats. MS Dhoni Announces Retirement from International Cricket, Likely to Continue Playing in IPL.

He was made India’s captain for the 2007 T20 World Cup where he guided an inexperienced Indian team to the title. Dhoni then got the reins of the team in all teams and he didn’t disappoint. In fact, he is the only cricketer to date to guide India to all three ICC trophies: T20 World Cup, 50-Over World Cup and Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitter reacted to the news.

Dhoni Announces Retirement!!

One Generation Player!!

Once in a Generation Player 🙌 Greatest WK Keeper Batsman & True Leader ❤️ Indian Cricket will never find a replacement for #MsDhoni 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xzglFrqRzl — Thyview (@Thyview) August 15, 2020

Tributes!!

Era Comes To an End!!

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse than it already was. Thank you legend #MSDhoni for all the memories. pic.twitter.com/mAtmagVlON — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 15, 2020

Farewell!!

No formal announcements. No press meet. No final speech. You deserve a better farewell. Thank you MSD! Always cool! ❤️#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/mhbyk6uxKz — CH.Sekar (@iamchsekar) August 15, 2020

Silence Announcement!!

As expected from MS Dhoni. No farewell match. Silently announced retirement today on 15th August. Lights off. Don't know what to say now... knew it was coming but it's so hard to believe.#ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/mSjMXgDfCt — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 15, 2020

The Ranchi-born cricketer was last seen in action during the ICC Cricket World Cup Semi-final against New Zealand. He scored a fifty but failed to guide his side to the title. Notably, Dhoni was run-out in both his first and last international innings.

Nevertheless, he’ll be next seen in action in IPL 2020 where he’ll lead Chennai Super Kings and will like to guide his side to the fourth IPL title.

