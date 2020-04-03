Harbhajan Singh Shares Glimpse of Dhauladhar Mountain Range From His House in Jalandhar and It Is Incredibly Beautiful! (View Pic)

View of Dhauladhar Mountain Range from Punjab (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Residents of Jalandhar, Punjab woke up to the beautiful sight of a mountain-range on Friday. The view – that of Dhauladhar range – left them astonished with many taking to social media to share images of the rare sight from their homes. Among them was veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was left in disbelief when he caught a view of Dhauladhar range from his rooftop. The surprising thing though is that the range is not in Punjab but is part of the Himalayan chain of mountains in Himachal Pradesh. The mighty range is over 200kms away from Punjab and has reportedly not been visible from the state in the last 30 years. Jalandhar Wakes Up to View Himachal Pradesh's Snow-Capped Mountains as Coronavirus Lockdown Stems Out Air Pollution (See Pics).

“Never seen Dhauladar range from my home rooftop in Jalandhar..never could imagine that’s possible,” said Harbhajan in his post. He wasn’t, however, the only one sharing the view of the mighty Dhauladhar rage from his home rooftop. Many from Jalandhar and Ludhiana and some other parts took to social media to share the glorious view of the mountains from their houses.

Unbelievable View!!!

Never seen Dhauladar range from my home rooftop in Jalandhar..never could imagine that’s possible..clear indication of the impact the pollution has done by us to Mother Earth 🌍.. this is the view pic.twitter.com/laRzP8QsZ9 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 3, 2020

The mountain range was visible due to the improvement in air quality in the state following 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. “Clear indication of the impact the pollution has done by us to Mother Earth 🌍.. this is the view,” Harbhajan further added. Pollution levels in the country, including in Punjab, has dipped down drastically due to the shutdown of roads and factories which in turn have reduced the number of vehicles running on the roads.