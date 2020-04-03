Jalandhar Wakes Up to View Himachal Pradesh's Snow-Capped Mountains as Coronavirus Lockdown Stems Out Air Pollution (See Pics)

Visuals shared on social media | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@susantananda3)

Jalandhar, April 3: An unprecedented scenic view awaited the residents of Jalandhar on Friday morning, as for the first time in last 30 years, the Dhauladhar mountain ranges of Himachal Pradesh were seen from the city. The snow-capped peaks, located in the neighbouring state, were visible from the Punjab town despite being located nearly 200 km away. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

The sight of Dhauladhar mountains, from Jalandhar, turned into a reality due to the drastic dip in air pollution levels over the last 12 days. Due to the reduction of both PM2.5 and PM10 particulates from the air, the cities across India are breathing a way higher quality of air.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share the images of the snow-capped mountains visible from the industrial town of Punjab.

"What nature was...And what we had done to it. This is Dhauladhar mountain range of Himachal , seen after 30 years, from Jalandhar (Punjab) after pollution drops to the lowest level in 30 years. This is approx. 200 km away straight," he said.

While Nanda added a disclaimer to his tweet, several national dailies have reported the news after confirming through their scribes on the ground.

What nature was.. And what we had done to it🙂 This is Dhauladhar mountain range of Himachal , seen after 30 years, from Jalandhar(Punjab) after pollution drops to the lowest level in 30 years. This is approx. 200 km away straight. Sent by a friend. Don’t know if true🙏 pic.twitter.com/CMPj6qVmjx — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 3, 2020

A mesmerizing view of Dhauladhar Mountain range in Himachal Pradesh from my home in Jalandhar, Punjab... result of improved air quality and decrease in pollution levels only because of #21daylockdown #PMModi #NatureHeals pic.twitter.com/rlAtZdqyLa — Dhruv Rehan (@dhruv158cap) April 3, 2020

"A mesmerizing view of Dhauladhar Mountain range in Himachal Pradesh from my home in Jalandhar, Punjab... result of improved air quality and decrease in pollution levels only because of #21daylockdown (sic)," the Twitter user wrote as shared the image.

The nationwide lockdown was imposed from the night of March 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of coronavirus. The 21-day shutdown is scheduled to end on April 14. The government is reported to continue a partial lockdown in hotspots of COVID-19. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had, earlier this week, told reporters that there is no consideration so far to extend the current phase of lockdown.