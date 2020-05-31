Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Announce Pregnancy: Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Lead Indian Cricket Fraternity in Congratulating the Couple

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Hardik Pandya)

Hardik Pandya took to social media to share the news with his fans that he is going to become a father for the first time. The Indian all-rounder shared pictures of him and fiancée Natasa Stankovic as the 26-year-old made it public that the couple are expecting a baby. The Indian cricketer’s team-mates such as Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal and Yuzvendra Chahal were quick to congratulate him as he announced this celebratory news. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Announce Pregnancy With First Child; Did The Couple Get Married In Lockdown?

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged at the start of the year and five months later the couple have yet another good news for fans as they announced their pregnancy on social media. ‘Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.’ The 26-year-old wrote on his post. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Announce Pregnancy: Unmissable Photos of the Couple As They Begin New Chapter of Their Lives.

See Post

Pandya’s Indian colleague were quick to congratulate the all-rounder as they bombarded the post with comments. ‘Congratulations to you both H. Lots of love and blessings for the 3rd member of your clan’ wrote Indian skipper Virat Kohli. While coach Ravi Shastri wrote ‘Congratulations Hardy & Natasa.’

Indian cricketers congratulate Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Hardik Pandya)

Hardik Pandya has been out of the international set-up since September 2019 due to a back injury but the 26-year-old returned back to on-field action during the DY Patil T20 tournament, where he managed to impress a lot of people with a century in just 35 deliveries.