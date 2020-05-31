Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Announce Pregnancy: Unmissable Photos of the Couple As They Begin New Chapter of Their Lives

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to become a father for the first time as the 26-year-old took to social media to share this news with the fans. The enigmatic cricket shared a series of pictures with fiancée Natasa Stankovic while making it public that they are expecting a baby. So before the couple begin this new chapter of their lives, we take a look at some adorable photos of them which displays their unending love for each other. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Announce Pregnancy With First Child; Did The Couple Get Married In Lockdown?
Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share this wonderful news with everyone around the world. 'Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes' the 26-year-old wrote.
Here are Some Adorable Photos of the Lovebirds
Celebrating Holi With Family
Valentines Day 2020
Not only today, everyday is valentines with you! Happy valentines everyone ❤️ Share love As much as you can !
During Quarantine
Stunning Couple
Engagement Announcement
Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 👫💍 01.01.2020 ❤️ #engaged
Hardik Pandya took the world by surprise at the start of the year when out of nowhere he announced his engagement with the Serbian actress on the New Year’s Day. ‘Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.’ The Indian cricketer wrote while sharing the celebratory news.