Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Announce Pregnancy With First Child; Did The Couple Get Married In Lockdown?

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Pregnant (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic stunned the world when they announced their engagement at the onset of the new year 2020. The Indian cricketer had popped the question to his lady love in the most romantic way on a yacht, with music and champagne and roses. Now, four months after their extravagant engagement, the couple has surprised the fans once again by announcing their pregnancy. Natasa is expecting a baby. Hardik posted a picture with her where she's flaunting her baby bump. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Bathe Their Pet Dogs, The Adorable Video Wins the Internet.

That is not all. It also seems that the couple got married during the lockdown. They also posted a picture where there partaking in a Hindu ritual, which does look like a wedding ceremony. We are yet to get clarity about the event of the picture. But congratulations are in the order. Hardik Pandya Shares Glimpse of His ‘Tiger Tattoo’ and Adds Intriguing Caption to His Photo, Fiancee Natasa Stankovic Reacts.

While sharing their beautiful pics, the couple also posted the same note. They wrote, "Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes." How sweet.

Check Out The Couple's Pictures Here:

As of now, Hardik Pandya is expecting to make a comeback in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which has been postponed for an indefinite period of time due to the pandemic situation caused by the coronavirus. Natasa has not appeared on the screen for the longest time.