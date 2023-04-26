For Yash Dayal, the match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders turned to be fatal as after being smashed for five consecutive sixes by Kolkata batter, Rinku Singh, the Gujarat player not only lost his place in the playing XI but also the hitting took a toll on his physical and mental health. Requiring 28 to win from the last five balls, Rinku Singh turned on his power-hitting mode and slammed 30 runs to help Kolkata beat Gujarat at their home ground. IPL 2023: It's Great to Have Him, Rashid Khan Lauds Noor Ahmad After Latter's Exploits Against Mumbai Indians.

It has been more than 14 days that the left-arm pacer went for this many runs and yet there is no news of him returning to the side’s playing XI. Ahead of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians game, GT captain Hardik Pandya revealed that the pacer is still not in good condition to play the game and it may take a while before he gets fully fit. After Gujarat's resounding win against Mumbai, Pandya further revealed that the pacer had lost some weight due to illness after Rinku took the attack to him. “I can’t confirm that (on the chances of Yash Dayal regaining fitness and joining the side again)," Pandya revealed.

"He fell ill and lost 7-8 kilos after that match. There was a spread of viral infection during that period and also due to the pressure he had faced, his condition is presently not good enough to take the field. Someone’s loss is someone’s gain at the end of the day. It is going to take a long time before we see him on the field,” Pandya expressed. Apart from Dayal, the onslaught also took toll on the health of his family, his mother did not eat food after seeing her son going for this many runs. However, his father stayed strong and expressed a belief that Dayal will return stronger.

