With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to get underway on September 19, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya must be preparing for the tournament. Along with that, however, the maverick is also spending a gala time with his pregnant wife Natasa Stankovic and that’s evident in his latest Instagram picture. The junior Pandya shared an adorable selfie with his wife in which the Serbian actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump. The couple was all smiles in the picture as the comment section of the post was filled with fans’ love. Natasa Stankovic Flaunts Her Baby Bump in an Adorable Photoshoot With Hardik Pandya.

In fact, when Indian batsman and Pandya’s close friend KL Rahul came across the picture, he posted a sand-clock emoji, reminding the couple that their baby is coming soon. Well, the couple is also excited to welcome a new member in their family and blessings are already showering on them from all over the world. Meanwhile, have a look at Pandya’s latest Instagram picture. Hardik Pandya Flaunts His Toned-Up Legs in Latest Instagram Picture, Wife Natasa Stankovic Reacts.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram 💝🥰❤️ A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Jul 29, 2020 at 3:33am PDT

Well, Hardik hasn’t played an international match since September last year and must be aiming to make a mark in IPL 2020. In fact, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg believes that the all-rounder, who is set to become a father for the very first time, will have extra energy when he takes the field again.

“The all-rounder Hardik Pandya. He is looking to get back into cricket after a long time off due to injury. He’s also got a baby on the way as well. I just think those things will give him extra energy and he will become man of the tournament in the UAE,” Hogg said on his Youtube Channel.

