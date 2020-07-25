Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have been waiting for their child and are enjoying their moments together. In another picture shared by the Mumbai Indians' cricketer has shared an adorable picture of himself alongside his wife. Dressed in a blue dress, he Natasa flaunts her baby bump in the snap and the duo looks very happy together as they pose for a picture. Surely the two are couple goals. Natasa looks beautiful due to that pregnancy glow in the photoshoot. The two look as if they were a match made in heaven. Natasa Stankovic Pregnant With Hardik Pandya's First Child, Ex-Boyfriend Aly Goni Congratulates The Couple On Hearing Good News! (View Post).

Natasa and Harik got engaged earlier this year and Hardik went down on one knee to propose to his ladylove on a yacht. The two had been sharing pictures with each other ever since and more than a month ago, they shared the good news of expecting their first child on their respective Instagram accounts. For now, let's have a look at the picture.

KL Rahul, Poorna Patel and others have reacted to the snap. The Mumbai Indians' cricketer is spending as much amount of time possible with his wife. The dates for the IPL 2020 have been announced and it is very likely that Natasa might not travel to UAE due keeping in mind her safety measures. The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 and will end on November 8.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2020 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).