The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced a rise in the prize pool for the upcoming Women's ICC ODI Cricket World 2025, which has generated interest amongst fans about the prize money set aside by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The ACC managed to green-light the 17th edition of the continental competition despite geopolitical tensions in the region, which saw backlash from fans in India and Pakistan. IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs United Arab Emirates 20-Over Cricket Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be played in a T20-Overs format, keeping in mind the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 next year, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Team India are the defending Asia Cup champion, while Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup T20I edition in 2022. While the ACC are yet to release details about prize money for the Asia Cup 2025, reports floating have suggested the amount has been increased from the editions in 2022 and 2023. With the third edition of the T20I continental cricket competition commencing from September 9, let us look at the prize money for the Asia Cup below.

ACC Asia Cup Prize Money

Position IND (Approx) USD Champions 2.50 crores 310,000 Runners-up 1.3 crores 155,000 Player of the Match Final 4.1 lakh 5,000 Catch of the Match 2.5 lakh 3,000

Asia Cup 2022, which Sri Lanka won, the champions received INR 1.6 crores, while Pakistan, who were the runners-up, got INR 79.66 lakhs, while teams ending third and fourth were handed INR 53 lakhs and 39 lakhs. Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competition.

Asia Cup 2023, where the India national cricket team emerged victorious, ACC gave away INR 1.25 crore as prize money to the winner, INR 62.35 lakh to runners-up Sri Lanka, with the total pool amounting to INR 3.4 crores.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2025 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).