Hardik Pandya has shared pictures of a new hairstyle ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. The India National Cricket Team all-rounder took to Instagram on Friday, September 5, to share pictures of himself flaunting a fresh look, central to which is his blonde hair. The pictures oozed swag and style and while sharing them on Instagram, he captioned them, "New Me!" Hardik Pandya was earlier spotted leaving for Dubai for the Asia Cup 2025 tournament, which will be held in T20 format. The 31-year-old will be pretty crucial for the success of Team India in the UAE as the Men in Blue attempt to defend their crown. India's Asia Cup 2025 campaign starts on September 10 with a clash against the UAE (United Arab Emirates) in Dubai. Hardik Pandya Stats vs Pakistan: A Look at How Star All-Rounder Performed Against Arch-Rivals Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Hardik Pandya New Hairstyle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

