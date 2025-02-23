Hardik Pandya was spotted wearing a 'Richard Mille' luxury watch during the IND vs PAK match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, February 23. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the luxury watch, which is worth Rs 7 crore, on the India national cricket team all-rounder's left wrist while he was performing a celebration after dismissing Babar Azam, which was the first wicket of the game. Babar Azam was looking good for his 23-run knock before he got an outside edge off Hardik Pandya's bowling with KL Rahul taking the catch behind the stumps. The Indian all-rounder has a collection of luxury watches and fans noticed the watch to be of Richard Mille RM27-02 CA FQ Tourbillon Rafael Nadal Skeleton Dial edition. Hardik Pandya's 'Bye Bye' Celebration Goes Viral After Dismissing Babar Azam in IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya wearing a Richard Mille—likely the RM 27-02 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal, worth nearly ₹7 crore—while bowling during the India vs. Pakistan match is probably the first time I’ve seen a cricketer sporting an ultra-luxury watch during a live game. While it’s common to… pic.twitter.com/DiIb4Z395s — Rahul Deshpande (@rahuldeshpande2) February 23, 2025

