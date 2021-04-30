Halfway through and Punjab Kings are in a good position. The partnership between KL Rahul and Chris Gayle is now worth 69 off 37 balls. KL Rahul is batting on 36 while Chris Gayle is on 45.
Chris Gayle just smashed Kyle Jamieson for five fours in one over! That's the end of Powerplay overs and probably the reason why Gayle went after him. PBKS back on track.
OUT! Kyle Jamieson comes into the attack and strikes in his first over. Prabhsimran Singh departs, he goes for a big shot and is caught near cover. Virat Kohli takes the catch.
KL Rahul and Prabhsimran Singh open the batting for Punjab Kings. Good start this for PBKS captain as he picks a boundary early on. Daniel Sams and Mohammed Siraj share the new ball for RCB.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Punjab Kings Playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Harpreet Brar.
TOSS: Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to field. Shahbaz Nadeem replaces Washington Sundar. Three changes for PBKS as well.
In match number 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While Royal Challengers Bangalore are on third spot on the IPL 2021 points table, Punjab Kings are on the sixth spot on team standings. Both the teams have played six matches each while RCB have won five, PBKS have managed to win just two. Stay tuned for PBKS vs RCB live score updates. How To Watch PBKS vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore VIVO Indian Premier League 14 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.
RCB will look to continue their winning run as they face struggling PBKS. The Virat Kohli-led side have been in top-form and lost just one match so far. They start as favourites to win this clash as well.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.
IPL 2021 Live Score
Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar