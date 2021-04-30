In match number 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While Royal Challengers Bangalore are on third spot on the IPL 2021 points table, Punjab Kings are on the sixth spot on team standings. Both the teams have played six matches each while RCB have won five, PBKS have managed to win just two. Stay tuned for PBKS vs RCB live score updates. How To Watch PBKS vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore VIVO Indian Premier League 14 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

RCB will look to continue their winning run as they face struggling PBKS. The Virat Kohli-led side have been in top-form and lost just one match so far. They start as favourites to win this clash as well.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar