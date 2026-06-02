Harsha Bhogle Criticises AI-Manipulated Viral Video with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Prominent cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has publicly criticised an artificial intelligence-manipulated video involving himself and teenage cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The edited viral video, which has been circulating widely on various social media platforms, falsely alters an interview interaction to show the young cricketer in a negative light. Fact Check: Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Say ‘Hit Jasprit Bumrah for First Ball Six to Impress Crush Smriti Mandhana’.

Bhogle took to social media to clarify the situation, confirming that the audio and context of the video had been falsified through digital manipulation techniques. The veteran broadcaster expressed concern over the impact such content could have on a developing athlete.

Viral Video Falsely Depicts Rude Interaction

The clip in question utilizes deepfake or voice-cloning technology to alter an original interview segment. According to Bhogle, the edited audio portrays the 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals opening batsman as presenting a cocky and dismissive attitude during the conversation. Fact Check: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Viral U-14 Talent Assessment Record By Bihar District Cricket Association Verified?

Addressing the public, Bhogle confirmed that the verbal exchange displayed in the video never actually took place. "Neither was that question asked nor was there an answer like that," the commentator stated, explicitly refuting the authenticity of the widely shared content.

Harsha Bhogle Defends Teenage Cricketer's Character

Expressing his frustration, Bhogle labelled the creation of the video as an intentional effort to damage the reputation of a minor who has only recently entered the public eye. He described the viral footage as cruel and mischievous, particularly given the player's age and professional standing.

The broadcaster also praised the young batsman's conduct away from the camera, noting that his real-life behaviour is entirely different from what the altered clip suggests. Bhogle added that the teenage prodigy has been consistently respectful during all of their actual personal and professional interactions.

Harsha Bhogle Highlights Viral AI-Video

There is a fake dubbed clip of me and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi doing the rounds on social media. It depicts Vaibhav as being rude and cocky. Neither was that question asked nor was there an answer like that. It is cruel and mischievous especially towards a young kid who has been… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 2, 2026

Digital Manipulation in Modern Sports Media

The incident highlights a growing concern within sports journalism regarding the ease with which AI tools can be used to generate realistic, misleading content involving high-profile personalities. Bhogle tagged both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Rajasthan Royals franchise in his statement, alerting authorities to the deceptive media.

Sooryavanshi recently concluded a highly successful campaign in the Indian Premier League 2026, where he finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer to claim the Orange Cap.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 08:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).