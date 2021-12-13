Even before the start of Pakistan Super League 2021, the recent has already run into controversies. First, it was Kamran Akram who pulled out of the tournament after he was been put in the silver category. Now, it was Hasan Ali who got into a heated exchange with a journalist during the Pakistan Super League 2022 player draft. So here's exactly what happened. The Islamabad United pacer was addressing the questions from the press. Suddenly the pacer refused to answer the question from the lady. Kamran Akmal Withdraws From PSL 2022 Protesting His Relegation to Silver Category.

Ali made a harsh remark and explained the Pakistan Cricket Board can't stop her from asking questions but they surely can. Ali was heard saying, "First you write good things on Twitter, and then I’ll give answers. Ok? You shouldn’t be personal with anyone.” As PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) can’t stop you (from asking questions), at least we have the right,” the 27-year-old bowler said. The video of the incident went viral on social media as the pacer was adamant about not answering the question by the journalist. The scribe retaliated, saying, "this is not a good behaviour."

Check it out below:

What happened to Hassan Ali?! What did @anussaeed1 say to him on Twitter? pic.twitter.com/C6vCFGINv0 — Ghumman (@emclub77) December 12, 2021

Hasan Ali was retained by Islamabad United in the Platinum Category. Meanwhile, the seventh season of PSL gets underway on January 27 and expectations are sky-high from the competition. Hasan Ali has been subjected to criticism since the last month or so.

