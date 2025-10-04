Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief and President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Mohsin Naqvi is set to be awarded the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Excellence Gold Medal. As per a report in The Nation, "President of Sindh and Karachi Basketball Associations, Advocate Ghulam Abbas Jamal, has announced that Pakistan’s Interior Minister and President of Asian Cricket Council, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, will be awarded the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Excellence Gold Medal." It has been learned that Mohsin Naqvi will be receiving this award for his controversial action of retaining the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, and not giving it to the winning Team India, as they refused to take it from him. ‘Do Whatever You Want, I Will Handle It’ Mohsin Naqvi Shares Message for Pakistan Cricketers Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final.

The India vs Pakistan cricket matches are always filled with drama and political tensions. These tensions have escalated even more after the horrific Pahalgam Terror Attack. There were huge doubts over the IND vs PAK matches happening in the near future. However, amid all controversies, the sides did lock horns, not once, but thrice in the Asia Cup 2025. India won in all three matches. Team India had made it clear that the players won't take the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi. Following this, despite India winning the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final by five wickets, Mohsin Naqvi retained the trophy, not giving it to the Indian players.

Later, as the move faced vehement criticism, Mohsin Naqvi tried to clear his stance, stating, “I did nothing wrong, and I did not — and will not — apologise to the BCCI.” He also stated on social media that if India "truly want" the trophy, they are "welcome" to collect it from the ACC headquarters. AB de Villiers Slams India For Not Accepting Asia Cup 2025 Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi, Says 'Politics Should Stay Aside' (Watch Video).

As per The Nation, this move by Mohsin Naqvi was a "bold and principled stance", which "brought pride to the nation (Pakistan)". So, it has been reported that Mohsin Naqvi is set to be awarded the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Excellence Gold Medal. It has also been learned that "The medal will be presented at a grand ceremony to be held in Karachi. Organisers have extended a formal request to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to grace the event as chief guest."

