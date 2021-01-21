Bangladesh will host West Indies in the second of the three-match ODI series eyeing a series win. Bangladesh won the first ODI by six wickets quite comfortably and will hope for a similar result against a Caribbean side full of new faces. The home side had little trouble chasing down a 123-run target in the first match after bowling out West Indies in 32.2 overs. Meanwhile, if you are looking for how and where to watch the live telecast and live streaming online and other details for the Bangladesh vs West Indies second ODI match, please scroll down for all relevant information. BAN vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2021.

The hosts will be most pleased by the return of Shakib Al Hasan, who spun a web around the West Indies batsman on his return to international cricket after serving a year ban for failing to report corrupt approach. Shakib finished with figures of 4/8 in 7.2 overs and although he struggled with the bat and managed just 19 runs in 43 deliveries, Bangladesh would not be bothered much. Captain Tamim Iqbal also led from the front on his captaincy debut and scored 44 at the top.

On Which TV Channel Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2020 Live Telecast is Available?

Bangladesh vs West Indies second ODI match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The match will be played on January 22 (Friday) and it is scheduled to start at 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online on Sony LIV App

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI match on the FanCode app. Fans can watch the match live either on the FanCode app or on the website.

