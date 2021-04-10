Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals kick-start their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign against each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10 (Saturday). Both sides had an entirely different journey last season, and it would be interesting to see how they start in this tournament. While MS Dhoni’s men suffered their worst campaign last season – getting knocked out of the playoff for the first time, Delhi advanced to their first-ever finals but lost to eventual champions Mumbai Indians in the summit clash. Regardless of what happed the previous season, both sides will aim for victory in their first outing in IPL 2021. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the CSK vs DC match. Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 2.

It would be a battle of wicketkeeper-captains with MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant handling reins of CSK and DC respectively. While the former Indian captain already has three IPL titles in the cabinet, this would be Pant’s first assignment as captain in IPL, and he has a point to prove. Predicting the favourites wouldn’t be easy for this game as CSK face the daunting task of bouncing back after a terrible last season. At the same time, DC will miss the services of South African speedsters Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje for this fixture. Moreover, Pant, who has been in red-hot form lately, is still untested in the leadership department. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10 (Saturday). The game is scheduled for a 07:30 pm start.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals (CSK vs DC) match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League 2021 in India. So fans can live telecast the CSK vs DC match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels.

The match will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali languages on various Star Sports channels. Fans searching for how to watch the MI vs RCB game live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website.

