Former England all-rounder Ian Botham launched a scathing attack on the national team's rotation policy. England's rotation policy, which saw them resting important players for crucial clashes, have also come under a lot of criticism in the past. As a matter of fact, this policy cost them a place in the World Test Championship final, as they had rested some key players during the Tests against India earlier this year. They lost the Test series 3-1 after winning the first match. Recently, they also followed the same pattern against New Zealand in the home Test series, which they lost 1-0. Despite captain Joe Root stating that this policy wouldn't be followed anymore, Botham blasted the think-tank, saying that the damage was already done.

"I am not sure we are picking the right players. Rotation, I think, is the biggest load of b******s of all time. Absolute garbage. I tell you what, I would like to have seen someone say to me when I was playing "well done, but you’re having a rest next game". Err, no I’m not. Bowl, get fit and stay fit by bowling," Botham, stated while writing for English newspaper, The Daily Mail.

Root stated recently that they wouldn't be following the rotation policy anymore, starting from Tests against India later this year. "We are coming into a period of time now where rest and rotation is put behind us. Hopefully, if everyone is fit, we are going to have our best team available for what is to follow. That's really exciting and something I'm very much looking forward to...We have ten very hard Test matches against two brilliant opposition coming up but it is a great opportunity for us to play some strong cricket and if everyone is fit and available we will have a good team ourselves," he reportedly said.

England's policy of rotating players have come under a lot of criticism in the past with former players like Michael Vaughan and Alastair Cook voicing their thoughts against this system. England's next Test assignment would be against India, starting from August 4.

