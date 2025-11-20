The Ashes, one of cricket's oldest and most intense rivalries, is set to be reignited when Australia and England lock horns in the first of what promises to be an intense five-match series. Much has already been spoken about both Australia and England. The time for talk and predictions is done and now, the action is slated to get underway. Australia, playing at home, will be considered as slight favourite,s but England cannot be taken lightly at all. With some of the biggest names in world cricket, the likes of which include Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer and Travis Head, among others, in the mix, nothing but an absolute blockbuster can be expected in Perth. On Which Channel Australia vs England Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 Test Series Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Australia, the current holders of the Ashes, will be without their regular captain in Pat Cummins, who will miss out due to a lower back injury. Steve Smith will be in charge of the Australia National Cricket Team and he will be aiming at a winning start for his team. Australia have already announced their playing XI for the AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes 2025-26 Test and it will feature Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett as debutants. This is also the first instance of the Aussies featuring two indigenous cricketers in the same team-Scott Boland and Brendan Doggett. Marnus Labuschagne is set to bat at number three, while the middle-order and lower middle-order responsibility will lie on the shoulders of Travis Head and also Alex Carey. Eyeballs would also be on Cameron Green. Ashes 2025–26: Ricky Ponting Predicts 3–2 Test Series Win for Australia Over England.

England on their part, have picked a playing XII and in all likelihood, their bowling attack is set to comprise Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse or Mark Wood. A lot of England's batting would rest on the opening partnership between Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. Joe Root, who has had an illustrious Test career but is yet to score a century in the longest format in Australia, will also look to break the drought this time. Will Australia hold on to the Ashes urn or would England reclaim it?

When is AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes 2025-26 Test Match?

The Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 1st Test in Ashes 2025-26 is set to start on Friday, November 21. The AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes Test 2025-26 will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth and it will begin at 7:50 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ashes 2025–26: Tickets for Opening Day of All Five AUS vs ENG Tests Sold Out.

What is The AUS vs ENG H2H Record in Test Cricket?

The Australia National Cricket Team and England National Cricket Team have faced each for a total of 361 times in Test cricket. And the head-to-head advantage lies in Australia's favour, having won 152 of those matches. England have won 112 games, while 97 contests between the two teams have ended in draws.

Who Are the AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes 2025-26 Test Match Key Players?

Player Name Steve Smith Ben Stokes Jofra Archer Travis Head Scott Boland

AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes 2025-26 Test Likely Playing XI

Australia XI vs ENG: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland

England Likely XI vs AUS: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir

