After over a decade of pressure and three previous tours, Joe Root finally banished the last major asterisk against his name, scoring his maiden Test century on Australian soil during the 2nd Ashes Test of the 2025-26 series in Brisbane. Walking to the crease at a perilous five runs for two wickets, Root's sublime, unbeaten knock of 138 was a masterclass in composure, not only rescuing England from disaster but also fundamentally rewriting his statistical legacy in the country that had long been dubbed his "final frontier." The century, his 40th overall, provided England with a crucial foothold in the series and brought an end to one of the most persistent narratives in modern cricket.

The immediate impact of the 138 not out innings on Root's career statistics in Australia is profound, pulling his average close to the 40-mark and replacing his previous highest score of 89 in the country.

Joe Root's Australian Test Record (Post-Gabba Century)

Matches Inns Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s 16 30 1038 138* 38.44 1 9

This single innings immediately resulted in a substantial statistical boost, lifting Root's Australian average by nearly five points. Prior to the Gabba Test, his average of roughly 33.33 was his lowest in any country where he had played more than two matches, fueling the "Average Joe" critique that had followed him on four Ashes tours. Now, having crossed the 1,000-run mark and secured the crucial hundred, his statistical record is far more reflective of a top-tier international batter. The century not only silenced critics but transformed his aggregate performance, demonstrating that even a single, defining innings can shift an entire career narrative.

Beyond the numerical adjustment, the achievement carries immense significance for Root’s overall legacy. With this 40th Test century, Root now trails Australian legend Ricky Ponting (41) by just one ton, solidifying his standing as one of the game’s modern greats. More importantly for the series, his marathon effort against a hostile pink ball attack has provided England with the strong first-innings total they desperately needed after a dismal loss in the opening match. This statistical victory will inject confidence into the entire touring squad, providing the platform for England to level the 2025-26 Ashes series and allowing Root to play the rest of the tour without the burden of the century drought hanging over every shot he plays.

