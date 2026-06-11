Cricket fans worldwide can mark their calendars as the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 is reportedly slated to begin on October 4 and conclude on November 21, 2027. The quadrennial showpiece event will return to African soil, with South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia sharing hosting duties for the prestigious tournament. Rahul Dravid Son's Anvay Selected for India Under-19 As BCCI Announces Squads For Sri Lanka Tour.

As per ESPNCricinfo, marks the second time South Africa and Zimbabwe have co-hosted the event, following the 2003 edition, while Namibia is set to make its historic debut as a host nation. The tournament will feature 14 teams competing in a format last seen in 2003, comprising two groups of seven, followed by a Super Six stage, semi-finals, and the grand final.

Host Venues and Match Distribution

South Africa will serve as the primary host, staging 41 of the 54 scheduled matches. Wit eight world-class venues likely to host these fixtures:

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Centurion Park, Pretoria

Kingsmead, Durban

St George's Park, Gqeberha

Boland Park, Paarl

Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Buffalo Park, East London

Zimbabwe and Namibia will collectively host the remaining 10 matches.

Zimbabwe's Contribution

Zimbabwe will utilise its established cricketing strongholds:

Harare Sports Club, Harare

Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Additionally, Zimbabwe is constructing a new 10,000-seat multi-purpose stadium in Victoria Falls, named the Mosi oa Tunya International Cricket Stadium, which is anticipated to be completed for domestic matches by August 2026 and host its first international match in early 2027.

Namibia's Inaugural Hosting

Namibia's capital, Windhoek, will feature two venues for its first-ever World Cup matches:

FNB Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek (officially opening in October 2025, with its first T20 international on October 11, 2025)

United Ground, Windhoek

Qualification Pathway and Defending Champions

Automatic qualification for the 2027 tournament is granted to full-member co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe. However, Namibia, as an Associate Member co-host, must navigate the standard qualification pathway to secure its spot among the 14 competing nations. Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? Know All About Delhi-Born Australia All-Rounder Called-Up For BAN vs AUS T20Is 2026.

The top eight non-host full members in the ICC Men's ODI rankings as of March 31, 2027, will also gain direct entry, alongside the two full-member co-hosts. The remaining four berths will be decided through a comprehensive 10-team Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament, scheduled to be held in 2026 and culminating in early 2027.

Australia will enter the tournament as the defending champions, having triumphed over India in the final of the 2023 edition. With preparations well underway, the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup promises to be a spectacular celebration of cricket, showcasing talent and passion across the vibrant landscapes of Southern Africa.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ESPNCricinfo), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).