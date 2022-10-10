In T20 World Cups over the year, some of the biggest superstars in the sport have blazed brightest. The big players often come to the forefront on the greatest stage and going back through the past winners of the Player of the Tournament awards, the list reads like a who's who of cricket. Here we take a look at each past winner and their performances that led to the accolade. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Virat Kohli (2014 T20 World Cup)

The Indian batting superstar was at his magnificent best during the 2014 edition of the tournament in Bangladesh. Be it setting a target or chasing them down, there was no stopping Kohli.

The batter scored 319 runs in only six matches. His runs came at a blistering average of 106.33 and a strike rate of 129.14. Kohli also smashed four half-centuries in the tournament, always hammering opposition bowlers.

Virat Kohli (2016 T20 World Cup)

Kohli became the only player to win back-to-back Player of the Tournament titles in ICC Men's T20 World Cups after peaking at the 2016 event.

Kohli played five matches in the tournament, smashing 273 runs. Those runs came at an incredible average of 136.50. He scored three half-centuries, with knocks of an unbeaten 89 against West Indies and 82 not out against Australia being the highlights.

David Warner (2021 T20 World Cup)

The dynamic Australian opener was back to his fierce best during the T20 tournament in UAE and Oman in 2021. He was a steady rock at the top of the order, as Australia would finally clinch the coveted prize.

Warner was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament (behind Babar Azam), hammering 289 runs in seven matches at 48.16. He struck at 146.70 and notched up three half-centuries.

Shahid Afridi (2007 T20 World Cup)

Shahid Afridi earned the name 'Boom Boom' for his deadly abilities with the bat in hand. But during the inaugural edition of the tournament in South Africa, it was his performances with the ball that caught all the headlines.

Afridi was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the event, scalping up 12 scalps at 15.66. His best performance came against Scotland, with figures of 4/19.

Tillakaratne Dilshan (2009 T20 World Cup)

Tillakaratne Dilshan was by far the most blistering batter during the 2009 T20 World Cup in England. Opening the batting, Dilshan got Sri Lanka off to some dynamic starts, playing some fearless strokes. The 'Dilscoop' – his trademark scoop shot, was the talk of the town during the tournament.

Dilshan ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer, with 317 runs in seven matches.