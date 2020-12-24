As India's legendary wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni's international-debut completed 16 years on Wednesday (December 23), the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter and revisited the former Indian captain's sweet gesture for 'Virat Kohli' in 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa. Needing 173 in Dhaka, Kohli anchored the chase with a well-paced half-century – putting his side on the verge of victory. However, Dhoni had the chance to finish the game with the Men in Blue needing one run off seven balls. Nevertheless, the then Indian skipper blocked the final ball of the penultimate over – allowing Kohli to smash the winning runs. MS Dhoni Made His International Debut for Team India in 2004.

Dhoni's sweet gesture took everyone by surprise, and Kohli's reaction from the non-striker's end was priceless. Nonetheless, the young dasher cashed on the opportunity and smashed Dale Steyn for a boundary in the final over to take India to the tournament's finals. However, the game is still more known for Dhoni's act than Virat's brilliant knock. Recalling the epic moment, ICC wrote: "When MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli lay the finishing touch. Revisit the sweet gesture by captain Dhoni from the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa." MS Dhoni Fans Trend #16YearsOfIconicDhoni on Twitter To Celebrate 16th Anniversary of Former Cricketer's Debut.

Watch Video:

When MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli lay the finishing touch 📹 Revisit the sweet gesture by captain Dhoni from the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/EKcWsCh9r1 — ICC (@ICC) December 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Dhoni – who announced his retirement from international cricket on Independence Day (August 15) earlier this year – is enjoying time with his family and will next take the field in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). On the other hand, Kohli has taken paternity leave from on-going India vs Australia Test series as he expects the birth of his first child in January.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2020 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).