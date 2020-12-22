MS Dhoni might have announced retirement from international cricket earlier this year, but the former World Cup winning captain still remains one of the most famous cricketers in the country. Ahead of the 16th anniversary of the 39-year-old’s official debut for the Indian national cricket team, The CSK skipper’s fans started trending #16YearsOfIconicDhoni on Twitter. MS Dhoni Shuts Down IPL Retirement Rumours, Confirms Participation for CSK in Indian Premier League 2021.

MS Dhoni’s debut for India came against Bangladesh on December 23, 2004, at Chittagong in an ODI game. It was not an ideal start for Dhoni’s international career as he was run out by the partnership of Tapash Baisya and Khaled Mashud on his very first delivery in the game. However, this didn’t affect the game much as the Men in Blue were victorious by 11 runs. MS Dhoni & Rahul Dravid Trend on Social Media After India Faces a Humiliating 8-Wicket Defeat Against Australia in the First Test (Read Tweets).

Meanwhile, ahead of the anniversary former Indian skipper’s debut for India, his fans started wishing the 39-year-old on social media and trended #16YearsOfIconicDhoni. Here are some of the reactions.

Fan Favouriote

A Fan Page For All Time Favourite for many.. @MSDhoni ❤️ Follow And Support @DHONIsmTN DHONIsm FOREVER #16YearsOfIconicDhoni pic.twitter.com/7qu1Ak40OP — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 22, 2020

Thank You

National Hero

In 16 Years of career, this man has proven his Patriotism in and out the field. 🇮🇳 Nation's Hero - MS Dhoni ❤️#16YearsOfIconicDhoni | DHONIsm FOREVER pic.twitter.com/ifp66AAX6L — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) December 22, 2020

Missing Him

We will miss these little things on field Forever Thank You For Everything Mahi ♥️#16YearsOfIconicDhoni | DHONIsm FOREVER | @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/Qnzu2cdEM0 — DHONI GIFS™ (@DhoniGifs) December 22, 2020

Iconic

Thank you For All Memories 💙#16YearsOfIconicDhoni // DHONIsm FOREVER pic.twitter.com/vD8Y8uqx9d — MSD Kingdom™ (@MSDKingdom) December 22, 2020

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful Indian captains of all-time. The wicket-keeper batsman led India to World Cup glory for the first time in 28 years, defeating Sri Lanka in the finals of the 2011 edition. The 39-year-old is also the only captain in international cricket to win all three major ICC trophies – T20 World Cup, Cricket World Cup and Champions Trophy.

Apart from his exploits as a captain, MS Dhoni also had a great individual record for the national team. The Ranchi cricketer played 90 Tests for India, scoring 4876 runs and amassed 10,773 runs in 350 One-Day internationals. Dhoni also played 98 T20Is, scoring 1617 runs.

