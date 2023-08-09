Cricket fans are you ready to witness the grandest stage of all – the ICC Cricket World Cup. The biggest cricketing tournament is all set to start from October 5, 2023. Ahead of the start of the grandest event, an announcement has been made regarding the availability of the cricket world cup 2023 tickets in India. With this announcement, it is confirmed that we will be able to catch our favourite cricketers and team hitting the grounds running during the showpiece event. ICC World Cup 2023 New Schedule Released: ICC Revise Fixture of Nine Matches, India vs Pakistan Game Shifted to October 14.

It has been announced that the registration process to acquire the cricket world cup tickets starts from August 15, 2023. In order to start registration process for the acquisition of the world cup tickets, the cricket fans have to visit the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Ticket Availability

August 25 is the actual date when the cricket world cup tickets go public for sales. In order to ensure a smooth and highly systematic sales process, the ICC has gone for a phased way. During this date, the public will also be able to acquire tickets for matches that do not involve India. The tickets for these matches cover warm-up as well as the world cup games.

August 30 is the date when the tickets for India’s matches will be released. On this date, the tickets for India’s matches for venues like Trivandrum and Guwahati will be released. On August 31, the Team India supporters can book their seat for India’s matches in Pune, Chennai, and, Delhi.

On September 1, 2023, the tickets for India’s matches at two classic venues – Bengaluru and Kolkata – will go public for sales. Watching a cricket world cup match at these iconic venues is something you do not want to miss. September 3 is another date you want to bookmark as on this, the tickets for India’s match at the largest cricket stadium – Ahmedabad – will go for sales. India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets in Ahmedabad: Here's When to Buy IND vs PAK Match Tickets Online.

Lastly, on September 15 brings the sales of tickets for the mega clashes – the semifinals and the final. The tickets for these mega matches will go on sales on September 15. With the magnitude of these games, it is highly expected that the tickets will get sold out in minutes.

The ODI World Cup 2023 in India is surely an event that aims to raise the excitement and nostalgia like it did during the 2011 edition which India won. With the ticket sales schedule being organised in a systematic structure, it provides the fans with a chance to book their seats. With the World Cup now just 56 days away, it is high time that we started booking our tickets in order to catch out favourite teams and cricketers live in action during the grandest stage and it will be a worthwhile experience of watching a world cup game from a stadium.

