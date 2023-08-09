The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is all set to be hosted in India starting from October 5. The final of the mega event will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 where the finalists will face-off for the ultimate glory in Cricket. Previously, ICC released a schedule of the competition but later it was declared that due to some logistical challenges of the festive season, some fixtures are set to be rescheduled. ICC has finally released a revised schedule and also declared that the tickets will soon be releases for sale. The India vs Pakistan clash, which was originally schedule on October 15 was rescheduled to October 14. The high-voltage India vs Pakistan is now all set to be hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. Meanwhile, fans wanting to know when and where the India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets will be available, will get the entire information here. ICC World Cup 2023 New Schedule Released: India vs Pakistan Officially Shifted to October 14, See Full List of CWC Fixtures After Changes.

When to Buy IND vs PAK Match Tickets Online?

To manage the expected demand of tickets and to give as many fans the best chance of seeing the World's best players, the tickets will be out in phases. The tickets for the games of India at Ahmedabad including that of India vs Pakistan high-voltage clash will be available on September 3. Fans can register their interest at www.cricketworldcup.com from August 15 and can get the entire information of buying the tickets on September 3 as they get released. India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match: Kapil Dev Talks About Pressure in Build-up to the Big Ticket IND vs PAK Game.

India will play Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 as both teams prepare for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. If they qualify for the Super Four and the Final, they will have the opportunity to meet thrice ahead of the mega event. The last India vs Pakistan clash at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, turned out to be a classic encounter and hence fans are thrilled to watch the arch-rivals meet again at the grand stage. Initially, Pakistan didn't provide a green signal on their participation but recently they had the clearance from their government and now it is entirely confirmed that the two giants of world of cricket will clash for supremacy on October 14 on way to their title hunt.

