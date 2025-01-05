Australian national cricket team star cricketer Pat Cummins has firmly established himself as one of the finest captains in cricket history. Cummins' leadership journey till now has been filled with remarkable achievements in just a few years. With each passing series, Cummins continues to redefine what it means to be a great captain. The star cricketer's recent series victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against the India national cricket team has solidified his leadership skills in world cricket. Adorable! Pat Cummins' Son Albie Interrupts Father's Post-Match Press Conference After Australia Win BGT 2024-25 Against India (Watch Video).

The veteran cricketer was named the Australia national cricket team test captain in November 2021 following the resignation of Tim Paine. In November 2022, Cricket Australia named Cummins as the ODI captain for the senior men's cricket team. Since becoming the Test and ODI captain, Cummins' trophy cabinet has been filled with unforgettable triumphs. The great cricketer has played a huge role as a leader and as a bowler for his country. His sharp leadership skills have been hailed by many cricket pundits across the globe.

Pat Cummins Stats as ODI and Test Captain for Australia Cricket Team

At the time of writing, Pat Cummins has led his country in 17 ODI matches. Out of these 17 ODI matches, Cummins-led Australia has won 13 matches and lost four encounters. In Test Cricket, Pat Cummins' Australia has played 33 games. Out of these, Australia won 20 and suffered seven defeats. Six matches were drawn under the leadership of Pat Cummins.

Pat Cummins Cabinet Filled With Major Trophies

Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, the Australian national cricket team has won three major trophies and also defended the Ashes. Cummins helped his side to win the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Australia defeated the host in the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pat Cummins Enters 500 International Wickets Club, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25.

Before winning the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Australia won their maiden ICC World Test Championship (WTC) trophy. The Cummins-led side defeated the India cricket team in the ICC WTC 2021-2023 final in England. In 2023, Australia toured England for the thrilling Ashes series. Cummins led his side to retain the Ashes, which allowed them to keep the Ashes with them for the next series.

After nearly a decade, the Cummins-led side ended their much-awaited trophy drought against Team India. Australia won the famous Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 by 3-1 at their home. This series victory has cemented Cummins' legacy as a leader, which showcased brilliant tactical abilities and all-round brilliance.

